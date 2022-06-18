Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

