Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

