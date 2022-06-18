Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,384 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of CC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

