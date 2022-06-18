Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,316 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,598,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.
