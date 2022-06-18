Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

