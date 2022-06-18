Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Update

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,260,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 90,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,728,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,092,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

