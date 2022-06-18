UBS Group Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.47) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.19) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($66.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,584.62 ($43.51).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,994.50 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,900.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,495.49. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,377 ($16.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

