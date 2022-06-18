Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Udemy stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

