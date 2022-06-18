Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.83. 1,412,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.69 and its 200-day moving average is $387.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

