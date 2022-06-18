Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.38.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

