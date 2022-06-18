Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $485.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.38.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

