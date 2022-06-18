Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 257109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

