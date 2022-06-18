UniLend (UFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $561,825.00

UniLend (UFT) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $4.08 million and $561,825.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,644.22 or 1.00048124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00119621 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.