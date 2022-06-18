Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,963.85 ($48.11).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.13) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.48) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,593 ($43.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £91.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,689.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.86%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

