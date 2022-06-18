United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 231.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

