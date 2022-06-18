UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

