UREEQA Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $486,771.46 and $1,485.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.85 or 0.05835538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005362 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014170 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

