USDK Trading Down 0% This Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013723 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

