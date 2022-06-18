Vai Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Vai has a total market cap of $54.87 million and approximately $498,075.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $738.05 or 0.03845574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00119692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00094531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013670 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

