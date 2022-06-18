Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

