Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Cut by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

