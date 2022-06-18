Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

