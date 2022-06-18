Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.