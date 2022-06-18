Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.589 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

