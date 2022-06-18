Velas (VLX) Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Velas has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $99.84 million and $2.66 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,313,640,870 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.