Viacoin Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 136.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $63,681.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00233388 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006301 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

