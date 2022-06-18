VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 34,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

