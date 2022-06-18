Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $32.35 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

