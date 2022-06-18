Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.