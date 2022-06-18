vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.41.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

