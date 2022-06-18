vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
