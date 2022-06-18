Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €176.40 ($183.75).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($194.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €148.19.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

