Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,137,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

