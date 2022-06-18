Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,279,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,788. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

