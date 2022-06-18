Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.03 million and $960,704.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00078817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00245710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.