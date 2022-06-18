Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,722 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.80. 4,052,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,530. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $328.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.