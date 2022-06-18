WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,990. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

