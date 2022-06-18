WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.93. 1,368,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,298. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.80 and its 200 day moving average is $424.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.