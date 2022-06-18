WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,425 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 328.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Citigroup by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.