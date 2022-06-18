Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $129.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

