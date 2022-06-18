Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 3,584,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,934. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wendy’s by 443.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

