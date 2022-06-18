WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $337,501,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

