WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.76

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 33165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $62,641,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

