Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

