Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. 3,153,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $1,619,219. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

