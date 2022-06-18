Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $13,543,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,790,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,281,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,872,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

