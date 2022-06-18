Winfield Associates Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 610.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

