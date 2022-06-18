Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $367,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,124. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

