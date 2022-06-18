Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,727,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

