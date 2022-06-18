Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $236.17. 4,291,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

