Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $54,031,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.22. 1,682,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

